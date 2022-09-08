Henry Ford Health taps former COO for CEO role

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health has named Robert Riney — the system's former COO — as its new CEO and president.

Mr. Riney has been serving as interim CEO since Wright Lassiter III departed in August, according to a Sept. 8 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Riney has served Henry Ford Health since 1978, according to the release. His previous roles include president of healthcare operations, chief administrative officer, chief human resources officer and vice president of organizational design and effectiveness.