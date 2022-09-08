UVM Health taps Brigham and Women's exec as new CEO

Sunil "Sunny" Eappen, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of the University of Vermont Health Network, a six-hospital organization based in Burlington.

Dr. Eappen is chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs for Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, part of Mass General Brigham. He also serves as an associate professor of anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and served since 2020 as the interim head of Brigham's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to a Sept. 8 news release.

Dr. Eappen will begin his new role Nov. 28, succeeding John Brumsted, MD, who is retiring, according to the release.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Eappen held roles including chief medical officer of Mass. Eye and Ear Infirmary and associate medical director of the Controlled Risk Insurance Company Patient Safety Organization of Harvard Medical School, and chair of the department of anesthesiology at the Mass. Eye and Ear Infirmary and Harvard Medical School.

The University of Vermont Health Network includes the flagship University of Vermont Medical Center, five community hospitals, children's hospital, multispecialty physicians group, and home health and hospice agency.