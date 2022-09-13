Alabama medical center names Holly Dean CEO

Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Ala., has named Holly Dean its CEO, effective Sept. 26.

Ms. Dean has 18 years of experience in hospital administration, according to a Sept. 12 news release from Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health. Most recently, Ms. Dean served as COO of Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City, Fla.

Ms. Dean will replace Shelby Baptist's interim CEO, Jeremy Clark, according to the release. Mr. Clark currently serves as CEO for the health system and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, also in Birmingham.