Alabama hospital CEO resigns to take Kentucky job

Brian Springate, BSN, RN, is resigning as CEO of Andalusia (Ala.) Health after accepting a position in Kentucky, according to a news release shared with Becker's Sept. 12.

Rob Marshall, a former CEO with Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth, which took over Andalusia Health earlier this year, will serve as interim CEO, the health system said.

Mr. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim CEO, and officially took the helm in September 2021.

In the release, he pointed to accomplishments during his tenure, including getting through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, increased employee morale and filling other community key leadership positions.

Mr. Springate has accepted a role in Hazard, Ky., with a hospital affiliated with the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.

Mr. Marshall joined the staff at Andalusia Health on Sept. 12.

Andalusia Health is an 88-bed acute care facility.