Wyoming health system names new CEO after monthslong search

Jeff Sollis was selected as the next CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Mr. Sollis is CEO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Previously, he worked at healthcare organizations in Virginia, Colorado, Kansas and Utah, according to a Sept. 9 news release.

Mr. Sollis will begin his new role on Jan. 2, according to the release. He will replace Dave Robertson, who has been leading St. John's since Will Wagnon resigned in July 2021. Mr. Wagnon resigned after about six months at the helm.

St. John’s Health is an independent health system encompassing an acute care hospital and several outpatient medical clinics.