Riverside Health System selects new CEO

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System selected Michael Dacey, MD, as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1, according to a Sept. 7 news release.

Dr. Dacey joined Riverside Health System in 2018 and currently serves as the COO. He will replace current CEO Bill Downey, who will transition into the role of executive vice chairman and special advisor until his retirement in 2024.

Before joining Riverside Health System, Dr. Dacey served as a chief medical officer and hospital president for Providence, R.I.-based Care New England.

Riverside Health System board of directors chairman Gabe Morgan said that the system used a well-planned and executed succession planning process to select Dr. Dacey.

"Mike has been an incredible asset to Riverside before and during the pandemic in his role as Chief Operating Officer. He and Bill have worked so well together during the past five years, and we know he will take Riverside to even greater success," Mr. Morgan said.