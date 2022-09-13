Georgia medical center names Carlyle Walton CEO

Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Health System named Carlyle Walton the new CEO of its Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga.

Mr. Walton served as president of the Adventist Health Policy Association for the past four years, according to a Sept. 9 news release. Prior to that, he served as president and CEO of Killeen, Texas-based Metroplex Health System and Greeneville, Tenn.-based Takoma Regional Hospital.

He will begin in his position Sept. 15.

"Carlyle is an outstanding leader with a remarkable list of achievements and someone who has a passion for excellence," Scott Steiner, president and CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, said in the release.