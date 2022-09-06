North Carolina hospital CEO resigns

Ayla Ellison

The CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., has informed staff that he is resigning effective Oct. 14, according to Smoky Mountain News

Greg Caples is stepping down to pursue new opportunities two years after joining Haywood Regional as CEO. He previously served as CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon, Ga. 

Haywood Regional is searching for a new CEO and will provide updates throughout the recruitment process. 

"We will keep our community informed when a new leader has been identified," the hospital said in a statement to Smoky Mountain News

Haywood Regional Medical Center is part of Duke LifePoint Healthcare, a joint venture of Raleigh, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

