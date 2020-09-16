Duke LifePoint hospital names new CEO

Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde, N.C., part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare, named Greg Caples CEO, the hospital announced Sept. 15.

Mr. Caples has served as CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon, Ga., since 2017. He will begin his new role Sept. 30, replacing former CEO Rod Harkleroad.

Before joining Coliseum, Mr. Caples served as COO of Grand Strand Health in Myrtle Beach, S.C. His other previous healthcare roles include COO of TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tenn.; COO of Emory Johns Creek (Ga.) Hospital; and CFO of Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Ga.

Mr. Caples earned an MBA from The University of Georgia in Athens.

