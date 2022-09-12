Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital CEO to retire after 22 years

Alexis Kayser -

Roger Seaver, longtime president and CEO of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, Calif., will retire in 2023.

Mr. Seaver has served as Henry Mayo Newhall's CEO since 2021, according to a Sept. 8 news release shared with Becker's. During his time at Henry Mayo Newhall, Mr. Seaver helped develop a breast center, neonatal intensive care unit, cardiovascular center and patient tower. He also led the expansion of the emergency department, the release said. 

The hospital's board is beginning a search for Mr. Seaver's replacement, according to the release. 

