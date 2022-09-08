Providence names chief executive to 2 hospitals

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has named Darian Harris chief executive officer of two hospitals in California: St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna.

Mr. Harris has served Providence since 2021, according to a Sept. 8 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he served as chief executive for Providence's Healdsburg (Calif.) and Petaluma Valley hospitals in Petaluma.

Prior to joining Providence, Mr. Harris held operational and strategic roles at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital, the release said.