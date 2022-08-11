16 hospital CEOs exiting their roles

More than 70 hospital CEOs left their roles in the first seven months of this year, and several others have announced plans to step down or retire since July.

Here are 16 hospital and health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:

1. Ed Jimenez resigned in July as CEO of Gainesville, Fla.-based University of Florida Health Shands.

2. Lorenzo Suter abruptly left his role as CEO of UnityPoint Health-Sioux City, The Sioux City Journal reported July 21. The reason for Mr. Suter's departure was not provided. He had led the hospital since July 2021.

3. Brian Erling, MD, is no longer CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. Centura confirmed the news on Aug. 10 but declined to provide details about the circumstances surrounding Dr. Erling's departure.

4. John Bishop, CEO of MemorialCare Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center & Women's Hospital Long Beach, announced his resignation July 26. He will remain the hospitals' leader until a national search to identify his successor is completed.

5. Sovah Health CEO and Market President Alan Larson will retire at the end of 2022. Sovah Health, which is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, includes hospital campuses in Danville, Va., and Martinsville, Va.

6. Joe Sluka resigned as president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System in July. He was named president and CEO of St. Charles Health System in December 2014.

7. In Alabama, Lynn Mergen resigned as CEO of Medical Center Barbour. He left the role for a new position as CEO of Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw, Ind. He began the new position on Aug. 8.

8. Rod Harkleroad, RN, stepped down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., on July 8. He left the position to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

9. James Davis, president and CEO of Piedmont Augusta (Ga.) and Thomson, Ga.-based Piedmont McDuffie, announced his retirement on Aug. 3.

10. Jonathan Curtright, CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care, stepped down in July to join Oklahoma City-based OU Health as COO.

11. Dr. Jason Studley resigned July 15 as CEO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital.

12. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer stepped down in July. She left the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

13. Karen Barber, RN, is retiring as CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital. Ms. Barber, who has served the hospital for three decades, will remain at the helm through Nov. 11.

14. Wright Lassiter III left his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1.

15. Joshua Gilmore, CEO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo., stepped down in July to begin a new role with a federally qualified health center in Alaska.

16. Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System CEO Scott Christensen stepped down at the end of July.