Missouri hospital CEO resigns for Alaska job

Joshua Gilmore is resigning as CEO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo., and Cindy Sadler, BSN, RN, was selected to take the helm on an interim basis, the Wayne County Journal Banner reported July 14.

Mr. Gilmore has served as CEO of Iron County Medical Center since 2017. He will begin a new role with a federally qualified health center in Alaska, closer to most of his family's relatives, according to the Wayne County Journal Banner.

Ms. Sadler, who served as the hospital's chief nursing officer from 2014 to early 2022, will begin serving as interim CEO of Iron County Medical Center on July 25.

Iron County Medical Center is a rural critical access hospital, the report said.