UF Health Shands CEO resigns

Gainesville, Fla.-based University of Florida Health Shands has a new interim leader after CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation, according to WCJB.

Mr. Jimenez, who was appointed CEO of UF Health Shands in 2014, resigned in early July, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to WCJB. Mr. Jimenez joined the health system in 2010 and previously served as COO.

Jim Kelly, senior vice president and CFO of UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO. He joined the health system in 2012, according to the report.

"Jim has been an invaluable part of the UF Health Shands leadership team for a number of years and has been instrumental in the system's growth and stability," said David Nelson, MD, senior vice president for health affairs at University of Florida and president of UF Health, according to WCJB. "I know that Jim, Chief Operating Officer Traci d’Auguste, Vice President of Finance Bob Thornton and our other hospital leaders will work hard to maintain a culture of excellence, while focusing on our commitment to delivering the highest-quality care possible and a great patient experience for all who seek our help."

The health system did not provide a reason for Mr. Jimenez's departure.













