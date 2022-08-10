Leader of LifePoint's Sovah Health to retire

Sovah Health CEO and Market President Alan Larson will retire at the end of 2022, according to an Aug. 9 news release.

Sovah Health, which is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, includes hospital campuses in Danville, Va., and Martinsville, Va. Mr. Larson has served in the market president and CEO role since 2015.

"Alan has provided exemplary leadership to Sovah Health and demonstrated a strong commitment to serving the healthcare needs of the Danville and Martinsville communities since becoming CEO and market president," Cherie Sibley, president of LifePoint Health's central division of hospitals, said in the release. "He has helped enhance the level of quality and patient safety and worked hard to ensure that the hospital is well-positioned to continue serving the community long into the future."

Mr. Larson will continue serving in his position while a new leader is recruited, the release said.