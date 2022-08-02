Texas hospital CEO to retire after 30 years

Karen Barber, RN, is retiring as CEO of Yoakum (Texas) Community Hospital.

Ms. Barber, who has served the hospital for three decades, will remain at the helm through Nov. 11, according to a July 28 news release shared with Becker's.

"The entire board is extremely supportive of Karen's decision and thankful for her many years of friendship and exemplary leadership," Ronnie Leck, chair of the hospital board of trustees, said in the release. "Board members, hospital staff at all levels, volunteers and the community at large have greatly benefited from her highly participative leadership style and commitment to reach the best solutions and decisions during the best and worst of times. Karen has truly been a great leader."

Ms. Barber was named CEO of Yoakum Community Hospital in 2006, nearly 15 years after joining the organization in 1992 as a labor and delivery nurse.

Yoakum Community Hospital, a 23-bed, critical access hospital, is managed by Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp.