Mississippi hospital CEO resigns amid discussions with UMMC for joint operation

Dr. Jason Studley has resigned as CEO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital.

Dr. Studley announced his resignation in a July 15 memo to employees, which was shared with Becker's.

"I would first like to extend my utmost respect and appreciation to everyone over these past two years," the memo said. "We have faced many unprecedented challenges, yet despite all odds, you all have shown your dedication to providing the highest quality care for our community. You should be very proud of yourselves. I know I am very proud to have been a part of your accomplishments."

The resignation comes after Greenwood Leflore announced June 23 that it is exploring with Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center a potential agreement on joint operation of Greenwood Leflore facilities and services. The agreement, announced the month after the hospital said it would lay off 30 employees to help offset continued losses, would require approval of the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning and Greenwood Leflore's owners.

In his letter to employees, Dr. Studley said the joint operations plans with UMMC "have been well planned, and will continue as mapped out, even in my absence. I began this roadway with the full knowledge that my services would no longer be needed. I can step away now knowing that the security of long-term healthcare for our community will be accomplished. At this time, I need to dedicate my focus to exploring other opportunities that may secure my own family's future."

Dr. Studley became CEO of Greenwood Leflore in October 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.

Gary Marchand, who previously served as interim CEO and has been working part time at the hospital, is expected to take over at least some of Dr. Studley's responsibilities, The Greenwood Commonwealth reported July 15.