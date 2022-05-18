Mississippi hospital to lay off 30 employees to offset losses

Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital will lay off 30 employees to help offset continued losses, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported May 18.

The layoffs, which include an undisclosed number of physicians, affect less than 4 percent of the hospital's workforce.

Many of the affected employees were notified May 17, while some will find out next month, according to the report.



The layoffs come about one week after Greenwood Leflore Hospital CEO Jason Studley warned that the hospital is running out of cash and may need to close by the end of the year if finances don't turn around.



"We've got to take drastic measures," Mr. Studley said, according to a May 12 Greenwood Commonwealth report.