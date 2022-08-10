CEO no longer at helm of Colorado health system

Brian Erling, MD, is no longer CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

Centura Health confirmed the news in a statement shared with Becker's on Aug. 10.

"Dr. Erling is no longer with Centura Health and we wish him well. Our senior leaders and the board of trustees for Penrose-St. Francis have begun the process of identifying candidates for our next CEO," the statement reads.

The health system declined to comment further about the circumstances surrounding Dr. Erling's departure.

Dr. Erling was named CEO of Penrose-St. Francis in August 2018 after serving as interim CEO since March 2018.

Penrose-St. Francis includes Penrose and St. Francis hospitals in Colorado Springs, Colo. Centura Health became a 19-hospital health system in May when it completed the acquisition of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan, Colo., and St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City (Kan.) from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. Centura Health plans to open a new hospital in Colorado Springs in 2023.







