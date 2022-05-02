Centura Health acquires 2 hospitals, becomes 19-hospital system

Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health completed the acquisition of St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, making Centura a 19-hospital system.

St. Elizabeth Hospital is in Fort Morgan, Colo., and was formerly known as Colorado Plains Medical Center, according to a May 2 news release. St. Catherine Hospital is in Dodge City, Kan., and was formerly known as Western Plains Medical Complex.

Josh Neff will be CEO of St. Elizabeth and Jeff Carrier will be CEO of St. Catherine. All employees in good standing were hired by Centura, according to the release.

"Health and healthcare are better where we are, and by joining with the more than 800 compassionate caregivers at St. Elizabeth in Fort Morgan and St. Catherine in Dodge City hospitals, we are building on our commitment to build whole person care and flourishing communities," Peter Banko, president and CEO of Centura Health, said in the release. "I want to personally welcome the newest members of our Centura community and look forward to working with them with both passion and purpose."