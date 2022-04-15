Georgia health system CEO, CFO resign amid leadership shuffle

Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer and CFO Allen Butcher are stepping down, and the health system is making several other leadership changes.

Ms. Keefer announced her resignation April 14 in a letter to employees. She is leaving AU Health in July to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She'll begin her new role Aug. 1.

"It is important to me that I give both the board of directors and the president plenty of time to ensure a smooth transition for AU Health and that I leave this organization in good hands," Ms. Keefer wrote.

AU Health President Brooks Keel, PhD, will serve as acting CEO beginning in July.

AU Health CFO Allen Butcher is stepping down April 20. He's leaving AU Health to pursue a new opportunity, TV station WFXG reported March 28. Ms. Keefer said Waite Popejoy will assume the role of interim CFO following Mr. Butcher's departure.

Ms. Keefer announced two other changes to the system's leadership team in her letter to employees. Allison Luke has been named chief compliance and privacy officer, and Augusta Health CIO Mallary Myers, DNP, RN, will assume the additional role of vice president of ancillary operations.



The resignations and leadership changes come after the health system's vice president and chief nursing officer exited in January, according to WFXG. In her letter to employees, Ms. Keefer said AU Health is trying to fill the position.