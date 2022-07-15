Delta Health System names interim CEO as leader prepare to exit

Iris Yeldell Stacker has been appointed interim CEO of Greensville, Miss.- based Delta Health System, the Tennessee Tribune reported July 14.

Ms. Stacker has had a 40-year career in healthcare, most recently serving as vice president and system compliance officer for Delta Health System. She will take over from current CEO Scott Christensen, who is stepping down at the end of July.

"There is no one more experienced and qualified to run a hospital system than Iris Stacker," said Sam Newsom, the chairman of the system's board of trustees. "Our Board of Trustees unanimously agreed that she is the best person for the top position and we have every confidence that she will continue to provide the strategic leadership that we have been accustomed to under Scott's tenure. Iris has our full support"