MU Health Care chief to depart for COO job at OU Health

Jonathan Curtright, CEO of University of Missouri's health system, is stepping down this month to join University of Oklahoma's health system as COO.

Oklahoma City-based OU Health announced the executive move July 5.

Mr. Curtright has served as MU Health Care's CEO since 2017. His last day with the Columbia, Mo.-based system is July 15, the Columbia Daily Tribune reports.

Mr. Curtright has spent more than 25 years as a healthcare executive, including roles at Indiana University Health, UK Healthcare and Mayo Clinic. In his new role, he will have operational and business oversight of OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health, OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and OU Health Edmond Medical Center.

OU Health is Oklahoma's only integrated, comprehensive academic health system.