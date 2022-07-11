12 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Dozens of hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since May:

1. Mike Blauer resigned June 10 as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

2. Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health President and CEO Steven Webb resigned in May. Raymond Montgomery, who was president and CEO of the system for 26 years before retiring in 2018, is serving as interim leader.

3. Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System COO Paul Betz is leaving his role July 29, a few days before the system's longtime CEO will retire. Mr. Betz, who joined DCH Health System in February 2018, is resigning to pursue a new career opportunity.

4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's Dan Slipkovich accelerated his retirement and stepped down as the system's leader. The company named Stuart McLean interim CEO, effective May 2.

5.Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson stepped down June 1.

6. Elmore Patterson, the administrator of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., and Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kan., submitted his resignation June 10.

7. Rod Harkleroad, RN, stepped down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., on July 8. He left the position to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

8. Timothy Babineau, MD, resigned as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. He will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September.

9. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System said June 10 that William Jackson Jr., MD, is stepping away from the helm. The seven-hospital system told Becker's Hospital Review the separation with Dr. Jackson was by mutual agreement.



10. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1.

11. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.



12. Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital CFO Brandon Hughes is resigning for another opportunity, the State Port Pilot reported in May. An interim CFO will take over until the hospital finds a replacement.