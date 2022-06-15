Arkansas health system CEO resigns

Unity Health is searching for a new leader after the Searcy, Ark.-based health system's president and CEO resigned in May, according to The Daily Citizen.

No reason was given for why Steven Webb stepped down as president and CEO of Unity Health, a position he held since 2018. Raymond Montgomery, who was president and CEO of the system for 26 years before retiring in 2018, is serving as interim leader.

Before joining Unity Health, Mr. Webb served as vice president and administrator of Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock (Ark.). He also previously served as administrator and CEO of Good Shepherd Medical Center in Linden, Texas.



Though Mr. Montgomery is overseeing the entire Unity Health system, each hospital has its own administrator, according to The Daily Citizen.