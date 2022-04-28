Quorum Health CEO steps down

Quorum Health CEO Dan Slipkovich is accelerating his retirement and stepping down as the Brentwood, Tenn.-based health system's leader.

The company has named Stuart McLean, who served in a variety of healthcare leadership positions over the last 25 years, interim CEO. He'll begin his new position May 2, and Mr. Slipkovich will continue in an advisory role and remain an equity partner in Quorum Health.

Mr. Slipkovich was named CEO of Quorum Health in June after serving as interim chief executive since September 2020. He's leaving the role "to focus on family commitments," according to an April 27 news release.



Quorum Health, which was spun out of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems in 2016, includes 21 hospitals in 13 states.