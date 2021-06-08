3 leadership changes at Quorum Health

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health appointed two executive leaders, and another leader is retiring, the company said in a June 7 news release.

Three things to know:

1. Dan Slipkovich, a member of Quorum Health's board of managers, was named permanent CEO, after serving in the role on an interim basis.

2. Martin Smith, the company's president and COO, will retire from Quorum Health at the end of the summer.

3. Scott Raplee, chief performance officer of Quorum Health, will now serve as COO and executive vice president.

Quorum Health owns or operates 22 hospitals and 15 outpatient centers in 13 states through its subsidiaries and affiliates.