From ECU Health’s plans to reopen a closed North Carolina hospital as a rural emergency facility to a healthcare group aiming to reopen a shuttered Wisconsin hospital, here 10 planned hospital reopenings that Becker’s has reported in 2025:

1. Stuart (Va.) Community Hospital will fully reopen Jan. 5, 2026.

The hospital, which was previously known as Pioneer Community Hospital of Patrick County, closed in 2017. It was acquired by Chicago-based Foresight Health in 2024, but the company ended plans to reopen the facility in early 2024. It was then purchased in December 2024 by Braden Health, with plans to reopen it.

2. Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper will reopen its east campus in January 2026 as a specialty hospital. The campus, part of Phoenix-based Banner Health, will primarily offer orthopedic services and reopen after $6 million in renovations.

Renovations include upgrades to four operating rooms with new Stryker lighting systems, surgical tables and a fully integrated viewing system. The east campus features 37 inpatient beds, laboratory services, blood products, full imaging capabilities, a sleep lab, and a primary care and walk-in clinic.

3. The shuttered St. Louis-based Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital is set to reopen as Houston-based Nutex Health’s first micro-hospital in Missouri, Archview ER & Hospital by the end of 2025.

Homer G. Phillips Memorial Hospital’s board surrendered its license to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and closed in mid-March. It had been shuttered since December 2024, when its license was suspended due to a blood supply shortage. Archview ER & Hospital will provide emergency, inpatient and outpatient services and operate 24/7.

4. Oxford, Miss.-based Progressive Health Group acquired La Grange, Texas-based St. Mark’s Medical Center and plans to reopen it as Progressive Health of Fayette.

The hospital closed in October 2023 due to financial challenges. The hospital transitioned to PHG ownership on Aug. 24. PHG said it plans to reintroduce essential services at the facility, beginning with emergency care and expanding to other specialties and programs. The hospital is expected to open in January or early February 2026.

5. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health shared plans to sell its former San Antonio-based Christus Santa Rosa Hospital—Medical Center to University Health, also in San Antonio, for $71 million.

Christus closed the hospital on April 25 and consolidated services to nearby Christus facilities, after an evaluation of its operations and the community’s evolving healthcare needs. University Health Plans to spend an additional $20 million on equipment and renovations, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

6. East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio, was acquired by 360 Healthcare, which plans to reopen the hospital under its original name in the fall.

Harold Ramsey, president of 360 Healthcare and managing partner of Rising River Capital, is leading reopening efforts for the 140-bed hospital that closed in March. His immediate priorities include restoring power to the hospital, conducting a comprehensive facility cleansing, and maintaining close coordination with Martins Ferry and Belmont County officials.

7. Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is planning to reopen Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital as the state’s first rural emergency hospital.

The plan comes after Martin County officials signed a nonbinding proposal with ECU Health in mid-May for the development after the county’s board of commissioners voted in early January to lease or sell the hospital, which shut down Aug. 3, 2023, after it sought Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

8. Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, which closed in October 2020, received funding to reopen as a critical access hospital and eventually transition to a rural emergency hospital. Renovations are expected to take about a year and a half and an exact timeline for reopening has not been finalized.

9. The Chippewa Valley Health Cooperative — an independent nonprofit organization — finalized a purchase agreement March 13 with Hospital Sisters Health System for the St. Joseph’s Hospital building in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Last year, Springfield, Ill.-based HSHS closed St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis., terminating its presence in western Wisconsin. The cooperative has 90 days to complete due diligence to determine the financial feasibility of reopening the facility. If viable, it could welcome patients to the St. Joseph’s campus by winter 2025.

10. Jamestown, Tenn.-based Phoenix Rural Health secured a lease for a hospital facility in Jellico, Tenn., with plans to reopen it as a rural emergency hospital. Since opening in 2020, the Jellico hospital has closed multiple times and has been managed by three different companies. The hospital ceased operations in March 2024.