Tennessee hospital to reopen under new ownership

Jamestown, Tenn.-based Phoenix Rural Health has secured a lease for a hospital facility in Jellico, Tenn., with plans to reopen it as a rural emergency hospital in six to eight months.

The hospital ceased operations in March, Phoenix Rural Health CEO Mark Clapp, MD, said in a news release shared with Becker's.

Since opening in 2020, Jellico (Tenn.) Regional Hospital has closed multiple times and has been managed by three different companies, CBS affiliate WVLT reported Jan. 22. Jellico Mayor Sandy Terry said Jan. 22 that she had approved Phoenix Rural Health to oversee the hospital.

A previous motion to grant control of the hospital's operations to Phoenix Rural Health failed in a 3-2 vote.

The Jellico Board of Mayor and Aldermen initially voted to install Community Hospital Management LLC as the hospital's operator but voted to end lease negotiations with the company in November, the LaFollette Press reported Nov. 25.