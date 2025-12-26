Former Hudson Regional Health CFO dies 

John Grywalski, former CFO of Secaucus, N.H.-based Hudson Regional Health, has died, according to a LinkedIn post from the system.

Mr. Grywalski, who died Dec. 17, also served as Hudson Regional’s executive vice president and special adviser to the chairman of the board and CEO.

“His impact on our organization was profound, and he will be deeply missed both personally and professionally,” the post said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to everyone who had the privilege of knowing such an extraordinary man.”