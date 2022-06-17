Kansas hospital administrator resigns

Elmore Patterson, the former administrator of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., and Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kan., submitted his resignation June 10, a spokesperson for the hospitals confirmed to Becker's via email.

The spokesperson, Emily Hohenberg, did not provide a reason for the resignation but said the hospitals do not typically comment on personnel matters.

Steve Schieber, CEO of the critical access region for St. Luke's Health System, is serving as interim administrator for both locations during a search for Mr. Patterson's replacement, Ms. Hohenberg said.

"We anticipate no disruption in care or operations as a result of the transition," she added.

Both hospitals are part of Kansas City, Mo.-based St. Luke's Health System.