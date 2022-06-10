Ballad Health hospital CEO to depart for LifePoint

Lindy White is leaving Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health to accept a national role with Brentwood, Tenn.-based hospital operator LifePoint Health.

Ms. White is president of Ballad Health's Northwestern Region operations and CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn.

She will stay with Ballad Health until July 1, according to a June 9 news release. Rebecca Beck, COO of Holston Valley, will helm Holston Valley on an interim basis. Ballad Health COO Eric Deaton was named interim president of the Northwestern Region.

"I love Ballad Health and our team," Ms. White said in the release. "It has been a pleasure to work alongside these resilient team members during some of the toughest times known to healthcare, as we’ve pursued goals not only locally for our beautiful communities, but for healthcare in the Appalachian Highlands and rural healthcare nationwide."

Ms. White has served in her role in the Northwestern Region since 2019. Before that, she was named the Kingsport market CEO the previous year. She also previously helmed Ballad Health's Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Woodridge Hospital, both in Johnson City.

LifePoint's network spans nearly 30 states and includes more than 65 community hospital campuses.