17 hospitals, health systems cutting jobs

A number of hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces or jobs due to financial and operational challenges.

Below are workforce reduction efforts or job eliminations that were announced within the past three months and/or take effect over the next month.

1. Oklahoma City-based OU Health is eliminating about 100 positions as part of an organizational redesign to complete the integration from its 2021 merger.

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center is laying off 337 employees to reduce costs amid widespread hospital financial challenges. The layoffs are spread across 14 sites in New York City, and equate to about 1.8 percent of Memorial Sloan's 22,500 workforce.

3. St. Louis-based Ascension completed layoffs in Texas, the health system confirmed in January. A statement shared with Becker's says the layoffs primarily affected nonclinical support roles. The health system declined to specify to Becker's the number of employees or positions affected.

4. Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is freezing hiring and reviewing all vacant jobs at its flagship hospital and clinics in an effort to close a $120 million budget gap.

5. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System is eliminating 69 positions — 1.6 percent of its workforce — and sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll in a move aimed to help the health system's financial stability.

6. Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., will end maternity care at the hospital, affecting 68 jobs, according to a Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Jan. 17. The move will affect 62 registered nurses as well as six other positions.

7. Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health aims to eliminate 94 positions through early January as part of a new strategy to reduce labor costs. The job cuts come in addition to previously announced workforce reductions; the health system already eliminated 90 unfilled positions and lowered its workforce by 106 employees.

8. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health is eliminating 200 jobs to curb expenses. The eliminations include 140 caregiver roles and 60 vacant jobs.

9. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica plans to lay off 262 employees, a move tied to its exit from a skilled-nursing facility joint venture late last year. The layoffs will take effect between March 10 and April 1.

10. Employees at Las Vegas-based Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center have been notified of layoffs coming to the facility, which will transition to a freestanding emergency department. There are 970 employees affected. Desert Springs is part of the Valley Health System, a system owned and operated by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.

11. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health plans to go from five divisions to three in an effort to flatten management and become more efficient. The reorganization will result in an unspecified number of job cuts, primarily among executives.

12. Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center will lay off 112 employees by year's end as it outsources its environmental services department. The 112 layoffs are effective Jan. 1, 2023, with the affected employees' last day of work expected to be Dec. 31.

13. Southern Illinois Healthcare, a four-hospital system based in Carbondale, is eliminating or restructuring 76 jobs in management and leadership. The 76 positions fall under senior leadership, management and corporate services. Included in that figure are 33 vacant positions, which will not be filled. No positions in patient care are affected.

14. Citing a need to further reduce overhead expenses and support additional investments in patient care and wages, Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Health is eliminating 31 positions and leaving another 20 jobs unfilled. All affected positions are in corporate services or management. The layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce of nearly 8,000.

15. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health on Nov. 16 laid off 52 corporate employees as the health system shrinks from six hospitals to four. The layoffs, which are expected to save $15 million a year, account for 13 percent of Tower Health's corporate management staff.

16. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health announced layoffs affecting an undisclosed number of staff in October, a decision its CEO said was made "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas. The layoffs primarily affect nonclinical areas.

17. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland closed its inpatient and emergency room care Nov. 11, four days before originally planned — and laid off 978 workers in doing so. After the transition, the Sisters of Charity Health System will offer outpatient behavioral health, urgent care and primary care.