California hospital issues layoffs

Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, Calif., will lay off 96 employees on Sept. 30, according to a WARN notice filed in the state.

All affected employees served in women's and newborn services, a representative from the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

On July 27, the hospital's board voted to indefinitely suspend labor and delivery services due to financial challenges and changes in patient referrals to inland hospitals. At the time, the hospital wrote that it was pursuing collaboration with affiliate partners to not only save, but grow the service line.

In the WARN notice dated July 31, the layoffs were marked as permanent.