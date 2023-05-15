Duke LifePoint hospital lays off workers

Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint hospital in Johnstown, Pa., confirmed it has laid off some of its employees.

"Our hospital regularly evaluates our operational structure, processes and procedures to ensure that we are operating as effectively as possible, and in a manner that supports our patient care needs and ensures the long-term stability of our organization," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's on May 15. "As part of this, we have recently realigned some nonclinical positions and adjusted staffing in certain departments within our organization."

The move affects less than 1 percent of Conemaugh Memorial's total workforce. Information about specific positions affected by the layoffs was not available.

The hospital said it is providing support and resources for affected employees and has "worked thoughtfully to ensure the smallest overall impact on our people and are confident that this decision will not impact patient care at the bedside."

Hospital spokeswoman Tammy Barbin confirmed to The Tribune-Democrat that the hospital continues to recruit physicians and nurses to fill staffing gaps.

Duke LifePoint Healthcare is a joint venture of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.