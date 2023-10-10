Kaiser to cut dozens of jobs in California

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals has revealed plans to cut jobs in two East Bay cities and in Southern California, according to WARN notices filed in the state.

The notices disclose plans to cut jobs in the following cities: Pleasanton, Pasadena, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Burbank and Oakland, where Kaiser is based.

The cuts include 28 jobs in the East Bay and 21 jobs affecting workers in Southern California. They are scheduled to take effect on or around Nov. 10, according to the WARN notices.

"To ensure that Kaiser Permanente can continue to deliver on its mission of providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to our members and communities, we must strengthen our capabilities and be flexible in the current environment," Kaiser said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Kaiser also said it made the decision to transition some services provided by the HR Employee Services team — responsible for delivering human resources services and transactions to employees — to a new managed service operating model.

"This means the department shifted some support to an external partner, and changes were made to the department's structure to expand support, advance service quality, and increase investment in technology," the health system said.

Kaiser disclosed the job cuts as it is in negotiations with the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. A strike by Kaiser workers in multiple states concluded Oct. 7. More than 75,000 workers began a three-day strike Oct. 4 at Kaiser hospitals and medical office buildings in California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon, and a one-day strike in Virginia and the District of Columbia. The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions deemed the strike the largest involving healthcare workers in the U.S.

The recently announced job cuts do not affect union jobs. All affected workers have been given the opportunity to pursue other jobs within Kaiser, the organization said.

"We have a strong track record of finding roles for our employees so they can stay with Kaiser Permanente if they wish," Kaiser said. "Our priority is to retain as many of these employees as possible."

"We do not make decisions lightly that affect our valued employees. We are committed to ensuring everyone is treated with respect and gratitude for their contributions. In cases where affected employees cannot find another role in our organization, they will be offered a comprehensive separation benefits package, including career support services and severance payments."