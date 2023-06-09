Dartmouth Health lays off 75, 100 vacant jobs eliminated

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is laying off 75 workers and eliminating 100 job vacancies, a Dartmouth Health spokesperson told Becker's on June 8.

The layoffs came after the health system implemented a performance improvement plan in November 2022.

Dartmouth reported a $78 million loss for the six months ending Dec. 31. The 12,000-person health system is New Hampshire's largest employer.

"We are committed to overcoming these complicated and systemic challenges, but thoughtful and clear action was necessary to evolve and operate more efficiently while maintaining the delivery of high-quality, world-class care to the community," the health system spokesperson told Becker's.