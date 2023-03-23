Cone Health trims 68 senior-level jobs

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health eliminated 68 jobs at the levels of director and above, the system's COO confirmed to The Alamance News.

The job eliminations occurred Feb. 21, Cone Health COO Mandy Eaton told the local news outlet. Of the 68 positions eliminated, 21 were filled. Affected employees were offered severance packages.

Ms. Eaton told The Alamance News that the workforce changes occurred amid tightening organizational margins.

"Like many other health care systems across the United States, Cone Health faces rising costs and personnel shortages," Ms. Eaton said. "That combination has squeezed margins, threatening our ability to offer the array of services we provide."

Cone Health operates more than 100 care locations, including five hospitals.