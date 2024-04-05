47 health systems ranked by annual revenue

Most health systems saw revenues grow in 2023 as patient volumes rebounded and provider productivity increased. However, expenses continued to grow at a rapid rate, outpacing revenue for many systems.

Health system financials reflect a strong start to 2024, though the aftermath of the Change Healthcare cyberattack and competition from disruptors may test financial performance in coming months, according to Kaufman Hall's latest "National Hospital Flash Report."

Here are 47 health systems ranked by their annual revenue:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. The following financial results are for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated.

1. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): $100.8 billion

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): $65 billion

3. CommonSpirit (Chicago): $34.5 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending June 30, 2023

4. Ascension (St. Louis): $28.4 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending June 30, 2023

5. UPMC (Pittsburgh): $27.7 billion

6. Providence (Renton, Wash.): $28.7 billion

7. Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): $27 billion

*Projected revenue for 2023

8. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): $21.6 billion

*Results for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023

9. Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): $20.6 billion

10. Mass General Brigham (Boston): $18.8 billion

*Results for the 12 months ended Sept. 30

11. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn): $17.9 billion

12. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City): $16.1 billion

13. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): $16.1 billion

14. Cleveland Clinic: $14.5 billion

15. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): $14.3 billion

16. Banner Health (Phoenix): $14.1 billion

17. Baylor Scott & White (Dallas): $13.9 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending June 30, 2023

18. Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): $12.5 billion

19. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): $12.2 billion

20. SSM Health (St. Louis): $10.5 billion

21. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): $8.7 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31

22. IU Health (Indianapolis): $8.6 billion

23. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.): $8.3 billion

24. NYU Langone (New York City): $8.3 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31

25. Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.): $7.9 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Aug. 31

26. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): $7.8 billion

*For the 12 months ending June 30

27. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.): $7.7 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending June 30, 2023

28. Henry Ford Health (Detroit): $7.8 billion

29. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.): $7.7 billion

30. Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge, Mass.): $7.7 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

31. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): $7.2 billion

32. Montefiore (New York City): $7.7 billion

33. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.): $6.9 billion

*For the 12 months ending June 30

34. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis): $6.9 billion

35. Orlando (Fla.) Health: $6.1 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

36. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.): $6 billion

*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

37. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): $5.7 billion

38. Allina Health (Minneapolis): $5.2 billion

39. Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh): $4.7 billion

40. Scripps Health (San Diego): $4.3 billion

*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

41. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.): $4.1 billion

*For the 12 months ending Sept. 30

42. Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.): $4 billion

43. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio): $3.3 billion

44. HonorHealth (Scottsdale, Ariz.): $3.1 billion

45. Parkview Health System (Pueblo, Colo.): $2.8 billion

46. Tufts Medicine (Boston): $2.6 billion

*Results for the 12 months ending Sept. 30

47. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio): $2.3 billion