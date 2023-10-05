Novant Health lays off 160, including managers

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has laid off 160 of its 36,000 employees as part of an "organizational redesign plan."

The layoffs primarily affected management and administrative positions, a Novant spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on Oct. 5.

"In a challenging healthcare environment, we are focused on how we can work differently to prioritize direct patient care, operate more efficiently and reimagine how we serve our patients," the health system said in a prepared statement, noting the decision will not affect patient care.

Novant Health currently has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook from the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings. It has a highly competitive market share in three separate North Carolina markets, including a leading position in Winston-Salem.