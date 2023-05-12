Layoffs loom for Indiana system

Community Health Network, a nonprofit health system based in Indianapolis, plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs as it restructures its workforce and makes organizational changes.

The health system confirmed the job cuts in a statement shared with Becker's on May 11. It did not say how many jobs would be cut or which positions would be affected.

"This is not a decision we take lightly," Community Health Network said. "It is an unfortunate and necessary step to remain a trusted healthcare system fulfilling our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of the communities we serve."

The health system attributed the move to various factors, including shrinking reimbursements coupled with the rising costs of labor, pharmaceuticals and supplies. It also said a new state law that establishes a healthcare cost oversight task force, signed last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb, and others being considered at the state and federal levels "challenge our financial future."

Last year, Community Health Network lost $161 million on investments and operations, according to the Indiana Business Journal.

The health system said the organizational changes will occur over time and focus on "reducing redundancies and improving efficiencies."

Community Health Network is an organization with more than 200 care sites and affiliates throughout Central Indiana, according to its website.







