Sanford Health reducing staff to 'streamline leadership'

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is laying off an undisclosed number of staff, a decision the organization's top leader says is "to streamline leadership structure and simplify operations" in certain areas, the Argus Leader reported Oct. 19.

Bill Gassen, president and CEO of Sanford Health, announced the decision in an email to staff.

He said the changes "have been driven by our recognition that at the end of every decision is a patient or resident, and that remains our focal point as we move our organization forward," according to the Argus Leader.

Mr. Gassen also said the layoffs primarily affect nonclinical areas and that they will "not adversely impact patient or resident care in any way."

Additionally, many affected employees are being offered the opportunity to assume other jobs or are being encouraged to apply for open positions at Sanford Health, he said, according to SiouxFalls.Business. Mr. Gassen added that the health system is hiring for more than 6,000 jobs, "mainly in patient-facing roles."

The news of job cuts at Sanford Health comes as healthcare organizations across the U.S. are facing rising operating costs, supply chain issues and staffing shortages. On Oct. 5, Becker's reported on 10 hospitals and health systems that are laying off workers.