10 hospitals, health systems laying off workers

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges.

1. Ascension is closing Ascension St. Vincent Dunn, a critical access hospital in Bedford, Ind., and nine medical practices in December, a move that will affect 133 employees. Affected employees who do not secure another position within the health system will be offered severance and outplacement services.

2. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System closed its hospital in Keokuk, Iowa, Sept. 30. The closure affected 151 workers. The layoffs take effect Nov. 4. The employees will do on-site work or be placed on administrative leave until the layoff date, Blessing Health said.

3. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., will lay off 334 workers when it closes in November. The layoffs are effective Nov. 26 and come after Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health, which owns the 168-bed hospital, announced plans to halt all services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

4. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland will lay off 978 workers when it ends many services in November. The hospital, part of Sisters of Charity Health System, is ending inpatient care and most other services in November. After the transition, the facility will offer outpatient behavioral health, urgent care and primary care.

5. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce. The health system laid off 72 employees and eliminated 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review in September. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures.

6. Commonwealth Health, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. Affected workers are encouraged to apply for open positions they're qualified for at other Commonwealth Health facilities, a system spokesperson told Becker's in August.

7. Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is laying off workers, closing clinics and keeping its intensive care and labor and delivery units closed. An estimated 20 full-time and 20 part-time staff will be laid off. The hospital is making changes after it was forced to halt operations in August.

8. Citing financial pressures, BHSH System cut about 400 positions from its 64,000-member workforce in September. The 22-hospital organization was formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

9. Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital is laying off 114 employees. Affected employees were told in September that they no longer had to report to work, but they will continue to receive full pay and benefits through Nov. 5. The layoffs are an effort to optimize operations and to free up resources for patient care and specialized surgery, the hospital said.

10. Columbus-based OhioHealth informed state regulators in September that it will lay off 58 workers. Those affected by the layoffs include accounts receivable specialists, coders, a manager of financial services and a supervisor of patient financial services. The health system filed the notice about two months after The Columbus Dispatch reported that OhioHealth is eliminating 637 information technology and revenue cycle management jobs.