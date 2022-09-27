Pennsylvania hospital to lay off 334 workers

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., will lay off 334 workers when it closes in November, according to a notice filed with state regulators.

The layoffs are effective Nov. 26 and come after Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health, which owns the 168-bed hospital, announced plans to halt all services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. Crozer said the facility will be turned into an inpatient behavioral health center by spring 2023.

Crozer, a four-hospital system owned by Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, is also ending inpatient care at Springfield (Pa.) Hospital. The hospital will only offer outpatient services by next year.

Crozer is one of several health systems across the nation cutting jobs and services.