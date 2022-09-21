Crozer Health to end acute care at 168-bed hospital

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health will halt all services at Delaware County Memorial Hospital within 60 days and transition the hospital to an inpatient behavioral health center by spring 2023, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Crozer has scaled back services at the 168-bed hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., throughout the year. In January, Crozer closed the maternity ward at Delaware County Memorial. By June, it suspended outpatient and intensive care services.

Crozer is also adjusting services at its 25-bed Springfield (Pa.) Hospital, which will offer only outpatient services by 2023.

Crozer includes four hospitals. It was acquired by Prospect Medical Holdings in 2016. Its Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park will continue to operate as acute-care hospitals.

Crozer announced the changes to Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Springfield Hospital Sept. 21, about one month after its deal with Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare fell through. The systems had signed a letter of intent in February for ChristianaCare to acquire Crozer from Prospect, but both parties said significant changes in the economic landscape in subsequent months impacted the deal's ability to move forward.