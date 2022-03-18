Pennsylvania hospital to suspend ICU, surgical services

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., plans to suspend several services by the end of May, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 133-bed hospital plans to suspend outpatient services April 5 and intensive care and surgical services by the end of May, according to the report.



Delaware County Memorial Hospital officials said the service suspension is necessary because of ongoing staffing issues.

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health, which owns the hospital, told the Inquirer that it "will continue to reassess our operations and will make any additional modifications that are in the best interest of our patients, staff and the community we serve."

The service cutbacks are not the first implemented by Crozer Health this year. In January, Crozer closed the maternity ward at Delaware County Memorial and suspended inpatient services at its Springfield (Pa.) Hospital.