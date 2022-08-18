ChristianaCare, Prospect Medical Holdings cancel 4-hospital deal

ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent in February to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings. The health systems announced Aug. 18 that the deal will not move forward.

Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings said significant changes in the economic landscape since the letter of intent was signed in February impacted the ability of the deal to move forward.

"Both organizations worked very hard to reach a final agreement and have significant respect for each other, and remain committed to caring for the health of those in Delaware County," ChristianaCare and Prospect Medical Holdings said in a joint news release.

Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health includes four hospitals and was acquired by Prospect Medical Holdings in 2016.