Bakersfield Heart Hospital laying off 114 employees

Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital gave layoff notices to 114 employees in an effort to optimize its operations after losing business during the pandemic, The Bakersfield Californian reported Sept. 7.

Laid-off employees were told they will continue to receive full pay and benefits through Nov. 5, but no longer had to report to work.

The cutbacks are designed to allow more resources to be dedicated to patient care and specialized surgery, the hospital said in a statement. Positions were cut across departments and no department will have to close as a result. The organization said it preserved clinical personnel jobs wherever possible, according to the report.

"While difficult, this decision was necessary as we are forced to continue navigating the substantial and lasting financial impact of the pandemic while also aligning our services to local patient needs," the hospital statement said.