OhioHealth to lay off revenue cycle staff

Columbus-based OhioHealth has informed state regulators that it will lay off 58 workers on Nov. 4.

Those affected by the layoffs include accounts receivable specialists, coders, a manager of financial services and a supervisor of patient financial services, according to the notice filed by OhioHealth on Sept. 2.

The layoff notice, signed by OhioHealth's vice president of human resources, says the layoffs are permanent and no bumping rights exist.

The health system filed the notice about two months after The Columbus Dispatch reported that OhioHealth is eliminating 637 information technology and revenue cycle management jobs.



"We are committed to providing a high-level of support to all associates affected by this change," Colin Yoder, director of media and public relations at OhioHealth, told Becker's in July. "This includes outplacement support, a job fair specifically for those displaced, temporary salary and benefits continuation after their OhioHealth employment ends and upskill training for those in information technology."