Yale New Haven Health cuts 155 jobs

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce.

The health system is laying off 72 employees and eliminating 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures.

"Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the financial impact of the pandemic on Yale New Haven Health has proven to be real and long-lasting," the health system said in a statement to Becker's. "To help sustain and advance our ability to deliver the highest level of care, Yale New Haven Health has undertaken a broad realignment of our management structure in a manner that will allow us to best navigate a post-pandemic environment."

Yale New Haven Health leaders expect the system to see a loss of about $300 million in the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.



Employees affected by the layoffs will work through Sept. 23. Workers will receive a severance package, and the health system is working with affected staff to identify open positions they qualify for within the Yale New Haven Health system, a spokesperson told Becker's.